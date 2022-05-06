Biden: US Sending Another $150M in Assistance for Ukraine

President Joe Biden on Friday authorized the shipment of another $150 million in military assistance for Ukraine for artillery rounds and radar systems in its fight against Russia’s invading forces.

Biden says the latest spending means his administration has “nearly exhausted” what Congress authorized for Ukraine in March and called on lawmakers to swiftly approve a more than $33 billion spending package that will last through the end of September.

A U.S. official says the latest tranche of assistance includes 25,000 artillery rounds, counter-artillery radars, jamming equipment, field equipment, and spare parts.