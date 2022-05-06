Jay Cooke State Park Busy as Spring Weather Begins

Jay Cooke is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

CARLTON, Minn. – With it continuing to get nicer outside, it’s becoming the perfect time of the year to visit Jay Cooke State Park.

The park was opening during the winter but now the snow is melting, the river and waterfalls are flowing and more people are stopping by. The park also allows camping and says reservations have been going fast as people are excited to come back out and enjoy the summer days and nights at Jay Cooke.

“Everything comes back. The people come back, the birds come back, the river goes up so all of that is just really energizing and makes you really excited about what’s coming up this summer,” naturalist at Jay Cooke State Park Kristine Hiller said.

