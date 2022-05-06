Lake Superior College Holds Spring Open House

Educators hoped it would allow interested students to get a real feel of what it would be like if they chose LSC.

DULUTH, Minn. – On Friday, Lake Superior College let prospective students stop by for an open house. They learned about the different programs, visited labs and met instructors for the more hands-on career programs the college offers, ranging from nursing to automotive to cybersecurity.

Educators hoped it would allow interested students to get a real feel of what it would be like if they chose LSC.

“We want to show everybody in the North that we have a program for you because a lot of people are scared when they come to college like oh I’m not going to fit in here and there but nope, LSC has different programs for everybody,” campus ambassador at Lake Superior College Chelsea Pandy said.

Students interested in attending LSC can visit their website to learn more or to set up their own tour.