Mayor Larson Releases New Lighting Policy for Lift Bridge, Enger Tower After Public Scrutiny

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth Mayor Emily Larson says the lights on the Aerial Lift Bridge once again will change colors for specific holidays in her updated lighting policy.

It comes after she faced heavy public scrutiny two months ago for the previous policy that did not accept any special requests to light the bridge in different colors.

3/27/22: Mayor Not Lighting Duluth Lift Bridge For Ukraine Adds To List Of Other Rejections

In her new policy the Mayor says the lift bridge and Enger Tower will be lit for national holidays and specific days of celebration or awareness:

New Year’s Day

Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Memorial Day

Juneteenth

Independence Day

Labor Day

9/11 Memorial

Indigenous People’s Day

Veteran’s Day

Other than that she says the bridge will be lit only for extraordinary circumstances, like the war in Ukraine.

The bridge was lit blue and yellow back in March after an overwhelming number of Duluthians urged the Mayor to do so.

Any other lighting requests will be for Enger Tower only.

One local request per person or organization will be fulfilled per year and must be sent 30 days before the requested date.

For a look at the full policy click here.