Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline Signs NLI for St. Cloud State Women’s Basketball

AURORA, Minn. – Mesabi East’s Kora Forsline has signed her National Letter of Intent to join the St. Cloud State women’s basketball team.

Forsline wrapped up her high school career scoring over 1,000 points and becoming the program’s all-time leader in rebounds. Forsline played five sports in high school, but basketball was always her favorite, especially within her family.

“My mom actually went to St. Cloud State so yeah that’s pretty cool. She actually knows the coach. The head coach there was the assistant coach when she was there so she was pretty excited. She had lots of fun going there with me, too, revisiting all our memories and stuff. And I got to play with both my sisters on the basketball court this season and that was a pretty awesome experience,” Forsline said.

Forsline also holds the Giants’ single-season record for free throw made and double-doubles.