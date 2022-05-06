Minnesota Wilderness Forward Niko Rexine Named Midwest Division Rookie of the Year

CLOQUET, Minn. – Minnesota Wilderness forward Niko Rexine has been named NAHL Midwest Division Rookie of the Year.

He also earned All-Rookie First Team honors after leading his team in assists with 44 and points with 61. This week, Rexine was taken in the third round of the USHL Phase II Draft by the Muskegon Lumberjacks. He is also committed to joining the Western Michigan men’s hockey team.