Prep Softball: Superior, Hermantown Pick Up Wins at Home

It was a good day on the mound for Spartans and the Hawks.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior softball team improves to 6-0 as they defeated Hudson 4-1 Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Hermantown also got the win in a close match-up against North Branch 1-0 at Rose Road Field.