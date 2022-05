Season Ends at NSIC Tournament for UMD Softball Team

UMD finishes the year with an overall record of 39-16.

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The UMD softball team defeated Southwest Minnesota State 1-0 to avoid elimination from the NSIC tournament. But a loss to Minnesota State Mankato in the following game 3-2 ended the season for the Bulldogs.

