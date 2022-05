Superior Baseball Earns Road Win Over Duluth Denfeld

The Spartans will be back in action this weekend with a tournament at DC Everest.

DULUTH, Minn. – In a high-scoring affair, the Superior baseball team picked up a road win over Duluth Denfeld 13-6 Friday afternoon at Wade Stadium.

The Spartans will be back in action this weekend with a tournament at DC Everest.