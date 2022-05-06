UW-Superior Softball Earns Back-to-Back Wins to Advance to UMAC Championship Game

SUPERIOR, Wis. – After dropping its UMAC tournament opener, the UW-Superior softball team defeated Northwestern 3-1 and Minnesota Morris 9-1 Friday afternoon at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Yellowjackets advance to the UMAC championship game to face Bethany Lutheran as they will need two wins over the Vikings to punch their ticket to the NCAA tournament. First pitch in Superior Saturday in set for 12 p.m.