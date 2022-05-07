2022 UMD Bulldogs In-Person Commencement Ceremony

DULUTH, Minn. — Graduation season is upon us again in the northland and for UMD students it’s an extra special end to their college careers with commencement today in person for the first time since 2019.

2,500 Bulldog students got their names called and walk across the stage at AMSOIL Arena. It was a bittersweet day for them, and for Chancellor Lendley Black who delivered his last commencement speech this year.

Black announced his retirement last November after serving UMD for 12 years. So his time with the university and hard work of all the students were recognized together.

“Today is a really special day. It’s Chancellor Black’s last ceremony before he retires he’s feeling everything, he’s feeling a lot of emotion, he’s happy, today is one of those days where it’s like a final capstone for multiple different ways and we’re really happy for him, and he’s really happy for all of our graduates,” Lynne Williams, Director of Marketing and PR for UMD said.

The University of Minnesota System is still looking for who will take black’s place.