Evan Nelson Named New Head Coach of Superior Boys Hockey

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Evan Nelson has been named the new head coach of the Superior Boys hockey team. He takes over after Jason Kalin, who stepped down after 21 seasons with the Spartans.

Nelson has worked within the program on both the youth and high school levels since 2009.

He takes over a Superior team that finished 7-16-1 last season, which included an appearance in the section championship game.