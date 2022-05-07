Homegrown’s Kickball Classic Pits Friday Musicians V. Saturday Musicians

After 7 late nights of rocking live music, organizers say this was the perfect event for all ages to chill out.

DULUTH, Minn.- Homegrown continued Saturday with a tradition not entirely all about music – but about kickball.

More than 100 people came out to watch the Homegrown Kickball Classic at Chester Bowl Park.

The game was between the Friday Homegrown musicians and those that played Saturday.

After 7 late nights of rocking live music, organizers say this was the perfect event for all ages to chill out.

“It’s another type of show I believe, for Homegrown,” said Tyler Scouton, Technology Director with Homegrown. “You know there’s the concert venues, but this is like family-friendly.”

“You can come, bring your dogs, hang out, and just see everybody that you see in like a dark bar in the middle of the night, but during the day with their kids and way more of a relaxed, open environment,” he said.

12 members of the kickball classic pep band also played before the game.

Homegrown’s closing number is Sunday starting at 1:30 at Canal Park Brewing Company.