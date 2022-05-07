North Country Ride Celebrates 40 Years With Derby Gala

DULUTH, Minn.- North Country Ride celebrated 40 years of horseback riding-driven therapy for the special needs population with a Derby Gala at the Buffalo Junction in Duluth.

The non-profit organization held a silent auction and dinner.

And while the Kentucky Derby was happening Saturday, they also had their own run for the roses.

North Country Ride uses horseback riding as therapy for all ages who are experiencing any kind of physical, cognitive, emotional, mental, and behavioral challenges.

And those who have benefitted from the program were excited to see the hundreds come out in support.

“It means a lot to have…there’s a crowd out here. We like it,” said Austin Horstmann, a visually impaired rider with the program.

“We like big crowds at big events like this, it’s raising awareness for NCR and what they’re doing. Funding for NCR, the horses, so people like me can keep on riding,” he said.

FOX 21’s own Dan Hanger helped emcee the event.

North Country Ride hoped to raise $40,000 by the end of the night.