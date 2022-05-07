Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church Gyro Sale Returns

DULUTH, Minn.- Well if you wanted a little taste of Greece Saturday, the Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church in Duluth’s Hillside had your fix with the return of their gyro sale.

From noon until 5 the church turned out hundreds of gyros, Greek salads, baklava, and more.

Organizers said proceeds will be used to benefit local charities from the Damiano Center, to CHUM, to providing food for those in need in the community.

“This is a way for us to actually be the church,” said Father Dustin Lyon.

“I mean, we meet on Sundays obviously, and we have our worship, and we do Bible studies, but that’s all internal, and I truly believe that a part of being the church is being part of a larger community, and being involved and doing what we can do to help others. And as Philoptochos means: loving those in need, and this is one way that we’re able to raise money to do those things,” he said.

The Twelve Holy Apostles Orthodox Church was founded in 1918.