UWS Men’s Tennis Battles Back to Win UMAC Championship

This is the UWS Men's Tennis teams first UMAC Championship Title.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.– The UWS Men’s Tennis team won it’s first conference championship today at Baseline Tennis Center.

The Yellowjackets came back from a 3-1 deficit against Northwestern. Jace Gilbertson and Jacob Zacharias, won their final two matches to bring home the title, ultimately beating Northwestern 5-4.

With the win, the UWS Men’s Tennis team gets an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament. Selections will be announced on Monday.