UWS Softball Falls to Bethany Lutheran in UMAC Championship

Yellowjackets were just one game shy of the school single season record.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- After winning the UMAC regular season out right for the first time in program history, the UWS softball team was granted the No. 1 seed going into the conference tournament.

The Yellowjackets fell early in this weekends tournament, losing game one to Minnesota Morris. The team would rebound with two wins against Northwestern and Minnesota Morris to land them in the championship. The double-elimination set up meant they would have to beat Bethany Lutheran twice to bring home the title. However, UWS would fall to the Vikings in a tight 1-0 ball game, despite out hitting their opponent.

The Yellowjackets finish their season with a 33-10 overall record, coming just one game short of the school record.