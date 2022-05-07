Varsity Baseball Returns to Cromwell-Wright

This Cardinals Varsity team is the first since 2008.

DULUTH, Minn.- Cromwell-Wright high school hasn’t has a varsity baseball team representing their school in over a decade. This season the Cardinals are back in action between the white lines.

Cromwell head coach Dean Levinski brought up the idea after seeing the ability kids from the area brought to the field.

“I saw the potential that we had out there so it just kind of drove me to get the program, along with many others going again, off the ground,” says Levinski, “We have a lot of talent and we have a bunch of players and parents, community members that are just very very into baseball. So it just really makes it fun, it’s an exciting atmosphere out in Cromwell where they just love baseball.”

This Cardinals Varsity team is the first since 2008. Since then, Cromwell baseball players were a part of a co-op program with McGregor.

“If we would’ve had to go to the other school we really wouldn’t have been part of the team, we would’ve just been a player on the team. But playing for our school we really get to show some pride for our school along with all our friends that we get to play together,” says sophomore catcher Andrew Kachinski.

Many of these boys have played together since the start of their baseball careers, giving them some team chemistry.

“Ever since like second grade playing t-ball, we used to play against wright but now we joined in like sixth grade so now the connections been together for a while now, so it’s just nice,” says freshman third baseman Dylan Nyberg.

The Cardinals defeated their former co-op team McGregor earlier today 9-6 at Wade Stadium.