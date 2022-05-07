Windy Dry Conditions Pose Wildfire Dangers in Parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin

Saturday’s high winds and dry conditions are posing dangers of wildfires in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In Wisconsin, the state Department of Natural Resources has listed 52 counties in the “very high risk” category for fires, mostly in northern areas. Eight counties are listed as “high risk” and all other counties are at “moderate risk.”

Officials said high winds, dry conditions, and low humidity will make it easier for fire to spread. They asked people to avoid all outdoor burning, including campfires, and to use caution when operating off-road vehicles.

More than 250 wildfires have been reported in Wisconsin this year, covering about 440. Debris burning is the leading cause of wildfires.

Meanwhile, according to the National Weather Service, near-critical fire weather conditions were expected due to dry conditions, gusty southeast winds, and warm temperatures.

On their Facebook page, NWS Forecasters urge anyone who spots an out-of-control fire to report it to local authorities and check for any burning restrictions.