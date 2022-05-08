Duluth Police Surround Area Of East First Street After Report Of Shots Fired

DULUTH, Minn. — Duluth police are asking the public to stay away from the 700-block of East First Street after a report came in that shots were fired in the area.

Residents living nearby have been evacuated until its safe to return.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The DPD’s teams for tactical response and crisis negotiations are at the scene and trying to talk to the male individual, and are working to try to bring him into custody without incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX21 for updates.