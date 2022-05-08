Hermantown’s Plante, Pionk Among Top NHL Prospects

The 2022 NHL Draft is coming up in July.

HERMANTOWN, Minn.- Hermantown natives Zam Plante and Aaron Pionk are among eleven North American skaters on the NHL central scouting’s final rankings head of the 2022 NHL Draft this July.

Plante is coming off a junior season where he scored 61 points en route to helping the Hawks capture their fourth ever state championship.

Pionk has skated with the Minnesota Wilderness this season tallying the fourth most points on the team for a defenseman.

Plante’s overall ranking is 64, while Pionk comes in at 132.