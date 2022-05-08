Northern Star: Blake Imhoff

Imhoff hopes to continue his baseball career at the next level.

PROCTOR, Minn.- This season Blake Imhoff has proven just why he sits at the lead-off spot in the Rails’ lineup. The junior outfielder is getting on base in more than half his at bats to go along with nine stolen bases.

“Part of my game is speed. And so I like to use it and try and do what I can to help the team in that way. I think you just got to go hard no matter what, make sure you pick up your base coaches because in the end they’re the ones that really know what it is, especially if it’s a ball hit deep. I mean you might be able to get a glimpse but otherwise you don’t know where it is,” says Imhoff.

“Blake, he’s a good leader on our team, he does a lot of things well on the field and he is really a good role model for our younger players, he’s a good kid to look up to,” says head coach Anthony Bush.

When Imhoff isn’t sporting the green and black he is staying sharp in the offseason playing travel baseball with the Minnesota Ice Men.

Imhoff says, “I think just making sure that I’m kind of in shape and getting a lot of swings in the offseason, it’s a big key to make sure you’re ready to go right from the start. I go to the field, there’s batting cages and then I play with the Minnesota Ice Men in the summer so they have an indoor facility. We go all over the place and so it helps a lot being able to see more quality pitches and higher level, so it’s fun.”

This summer, Imhoff hopes to begin his college recruiting process so he can fulfill his longtime dream of playing at the next level.

“My goal is to play in college, I’ll play where ever I can go so, I think it’s been my dream to play in college and so that’s what I’m trying to get to. Kind of hoping it comes in and keep doing my thing,” says Imhoff.

Imhoff and the Rails will look to keep their momentum rolling in the final stretch of the regular season.