UMD’s Heikkinen Steps Down as O-Line Coach

Heikkinen was a Bulldog from 2008 to 2012.

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD football offensive line coach Garth Heikkinen is stepping down from his role to pursue opportunities outside of football.

Heikkinen played for the Bulldogs for 2008 to 2012, starting in a program-record 54 consecutive games. In his senior campaign he was named the Gene Upshaw division two lineman of the year and by the end of his college career had earned six different All-American honors.