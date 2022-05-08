Umpire Clinic Held to Interest Youth in the Job

Another session will be held Saturday, May 14, free of charge to participants.

DULUTH, Minn.- An umpire clinic was put on today in an effort to get teens interested in the job, as well as address the shortage of umpires across the nation.

The Northland Umpire Development Alliance hosted the clinic out at Wheeler Athletic Complex this afternoon to teach the fundamentals of making calls in a baseball game. Organizers say most of the luck they’ve had has come from younger age groups that start early to perfect the craft.

“A lot of those officials figured out real fast, ‘people are upset with me and I don’t know what I’m doing out here, I don’t want to do this anymore.’ And so we’re trying to prevent that from happening by making sure, you know, these young umpires when they step on the field have a good fundamental base to call balls and strikes, and get outs and safes right more consistently,” says founder of the program Chad Clore.

