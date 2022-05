UWS Baseball Clinches UMAC Playoff Spot in Season Finale

The Yellowjackets finish conference play with a 13-8 record.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The Yellowjackets hosted Minnesota Morris for a double-header today that would determine which team would move on to the UMAC conference tournament.

After dropping Game One 12-0, UWS bats came alive in Game Two winning 8-2 filling the final spot in the tournament.

The Yellowjackets will take on the No. 1 seeded Northwestern on Thursday.