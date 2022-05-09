Applications Due Soon For Bong Center’s Veterans Fishing Trip To BWCA

May 28th is when applications have to be sent online or at the museum for this year's fishing trip.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- The deadline is nearing for veterans to apply for a free fishing trip to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, compliments of the Richard I. Bong Veteran’s Historical Center in Superior.

About 6 veterans of any age, or active duty National Guard, will spend 5 days in the Boundary Waters.

The Bong Center supplies everything but the fishing pole.

Museum officials say after experiencing the horrors of war, the veterans are thankful for the relaxing trip where the can spend time with other vets.

“Pretty much every veteran I’ve ever seen that’s gone up there has come back and said this is a great trip and I really, really was able to relax for the first time in a long time and it was great to reconnect with other veterans and talk about that life, things that they can’t share with other people sometimes,” said John Gidley, Executive Director of the Bong Veterans Historical Center.

Any applications that aren’t accepted or in soon enough this year, will be in the pool for next year’s trip.