Benedictine Living Community Celebrates Skilled Nursing Care Week

The week of recognition was started by the American Health Care Association and has been going on since 1967.

DULUTH, Minn.- This week is National Skilled Nursing Care Week and Benedictine Living Community in Duluth designed an interactive week for residents and staff to celebrate.

This years theme is "Creating and Nurturing Connections." Benedictine organizers say they urge anyone to reach out to their loved ones or friends who are residing in any care setting.

“It’s really important to celebrate Nursing Home Week, so the residents and the staff are appreciated for what they’ve been through all year and the last couple years so. And we want to do fun things for both the staff and the residents,” says wellness director Stacie Oakland.

Activities and dress-up themes have been scheduled all week long for staff and residents to take pride in their care facility, kicking off today with a baseball game this afternoon.