Dog, 2 Cats Killed In House Fire Near Aurora

A family’s dog and two cats are dead after a devastating house fire near Aurora.

The Northland FireWire says the fire broke out around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on the 5200 block of East Bodas Road in the Palo area.

The house was engulfed in flames when the first crews arrived on the scene.

Multiple agencies responded.

Nobody was injured, other than the deaths of the family pets.

A cause is under investigation.