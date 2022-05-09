Former UMD Women’s Hockey Captain Jess Healy Signs with PHF’s Buffalo Beauts

Healy spent the past three seasons in Sweden's SDHL, serving as an alternate and team captain of her team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Former UMD women’s hockey captain Jess Healy has signed a two-year contract with the Buffalo Beauts of the PHF.

Healy spent the past three seasons in Sweden’s SDHL, serving as an alternate and team captain of her team. In 105 regular season games, she tallied 21 goals and 58 assists. Internationally, Healy played for Team Canada in the 2014 IIHF world championships.