Life House In Need Of $10k More For Recording Studio For Homeless, At-Risk Youth

DULUTH, Minn-. A new music recording studio could soon come to Duluth’s Hillside, but this one hopes to provide an outlet for homeless and at-risk youth.

Life House Duluth purchased a building right across 1st Avenue they’re calling the “Imaginarium.”

They raised $20,000 from a Mental Health Action Concert last month.

They only need $10,000 more to turn the basement into a studio for youth in their program to record songs, poetry, or any other form of recorded art that they want to perform to express themselves.

“Being homeless or being trafficked creates a tremendous amount of trauma in somebody’s life,” said Jordon Johnson, Executive Director of Life House.

“I think music and the arts is a great way to kind of process some of what happens in anybody’s life but particularly our young people have like a, it’s a creative fruitful outlet,” he said.

According to Johnson, music is already an important outlet for the youth to share stories and experiences in their Youth Center on First Street.

Their celebration of success event Thursday at the DECC will also act as a fundraiser for the recording studio.