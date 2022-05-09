Monday Update: Duluth Man Turns Self In After 6-Hour Standoff, Domestic Shooting Incident

At approximately 5:54 p.m., Duluth Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E 1st St for sounds of shots fired. Initial information received from the victim stated a male, later identified as 36-year-old Duluth resident Valentino Dodge, was inside the residence on the 700 block of E 1st St after having a domestic incident with his significant other that involved firing a handgun.

Based on the initial information received from the victim and dispatch, Duluth Police Officers, the Tactical Response Team, and the Crisis Negotiations Team set up a perimeter and evacuated surrounding apartments as a precautionary measure.

After further investigation, a search warrant, and multiple attempts to contact Dodge, it was confirmed he wasn’t inside the residence. It is believed he left prior to our arrival. While negotiating with Dodge by phone he agreed to meet officers in the 1200 block of W Michigan St.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., Monday, May 9, Duluth Police Officers detained Dodge without incident in the 1200 block of W Michigan St. Dodge was transported to the Public Safety Building to be interviewed where he acknowledged his involvement in the shooting.

Dodge was lodged at the St. Louis County Jail for pending 2nd Degree Assault, Discharge of a Firearm Endangering Safety, and Domestic Assault Fear of Bodily Harm.

The Duluth Police Department was assisted by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office and the Superior Police Department. We want to thank the public for giving our officers room to work so we could resolve this situation peacefully with no injuries.

The specific motive behind the shooting is yet to be determined. This is still an active investigation and no further information will be released.