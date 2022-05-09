National Weather Service Advise Summer Severe Weather

You can follow NWS Duluth's updates on their website and social media pages.

DULUTH, Minn.- As we push into May, the snowstorms are no longer looming in the forecast, but thunderstorms are becoming more frequent and can range in how intense they are.

The National Weather Service here in Duluth tracks those storms in our region of Minnesota and Wisconsin.

A lot of people and organizations rely on the updates, such as residents, those out on the lake, and the airport. NWS Duluth posts updates for the Northland on its website and social media pages so that tracking harsh weather patterns can be accessible to everyone.

“Here at the National Weather Service we are issuing watches and warnings. We have a team of very talented and skilled meteorologists that are constantly watching what’s going on and trying to provide a heads up for what the weather might be in the coming days and then when those storms appear on the radar we’re issuing those watches, warnings, issuing the heads up statements to let people know that the storm is on the way and when people need to take cover,” says NWS meteorologist Joe Moore.

Severe thunderstorms include anything from lightening, to hail and even tornados. Moore says one thing you should do before leaving the house is check the forecast, as severe weather is rarely unexpected.