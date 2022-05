Prep Softball: Proctor Tops Moose Lake-Willow River, Hermantown Blanks Virginia

The Rails and Hawks were victorious on their home fields Monday afternoon.

PROCTOR, Minn. – A three-run home run in the first inning would be the difference as the Proctor softball team defeated Moose Lake-Willow River 3-1 Monday afternoon at Egerdahl Field.

In other prep softball action, it was Hermantown knocking off Virginia 11-0 in five innings.