Split Rock Lighthouse Shutting Down For Two Days After Lightning Strikes Property

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — A lightning strike hit the Split Rock Lighthouse property in Two Harbors on Monday, causing the site to close down for the next two days to assess the damage.

Fortunately, no one was hurt and none of the historic buildings on the property were damaged.

The lightning strike hit a tree in the parking lot, with the electricity connecting to a nearby light pole, sending the current into the visitor center which fried some of the electrical components inside.

Management will assess the damage and check the rest of the property to make sure everything else is okay, with plans to re-open again on May 12th.