Superior Native Matt Krivinchuk Named New Head Coach of Proctor Football Team

Krivinchuk played and coached for the Spartans football program, including last season as the team's defensive coordinator.

PROCTOR, Minn. – At Monday night’s Proctor School Board meeting, Matt Krivinchuk was named the new head coach of the Rails football team.

The Superior native played and coached for the Spartans football program, including last season as the team’s defensive coordinator. Krivinchuk also spent time on the coaching staff at St. Scholastica. He takes over for Derek Parendo, who stepped down after 14 seasons with the program.