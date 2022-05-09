UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Duluth Man ‘Detained without incident’ by Duluth Police After Roughly 6-Hour Standoff

DULUTH, Minn.- A 36-year-old man has been detained without incident and evacuated residents are allowed into their homes following a standoff with Duluth Police which lasted roughly 6 hours.

According to a spokesperson with the Duluth Police Department, at about 12:15 a.m. Monday officers detained the Duluth resident “without incident” from an apartment complex on the 700 block of East First Street.

The call came in just before 6 p.m. on Sunday. Shortly after, the Tactical Response Team arrived and attempted to communicate with the man.

Around 8:30 residents living nearby were evacuated. Around 10:30, the Tactical Response Team and Crisis Negotiations breached the apartment and used “less than lethal tactics” while negotiating.

Reporters on scene saw authorities assisted by the Superior Police Department and their bearcat vehicle, breaking down windows and other parts of the structure. They were seen using the intercom to try and communicate with the man inside.

The investigation is active and ongoing, the spokesperson said, more information will come later Monday.

