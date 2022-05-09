UW-Superior Softball’s Kaela, Tayler Kraemer Earn Top UMAC Honors

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A pair of UW-Superior softball sisters took home top honors from the UMAC.

Kaela Kraemer was named Conference Player of the Year, while Tayler Kraemer earned the Pitcher of the Year award. Kaela wrapped up her junior season leading the NCAA in stolen bases with 71. Tayler went 20-7 this past season with an ERA just over two, while posting three shutouts. Senior Tiffany Kirk was named to the all-conference First Team alongside the Kraemers.