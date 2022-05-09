Winterquist Elementary Celebrates ‘Be The Yellow Day’

The special day was inspired by the children's book Yellow by Adam Peterson.

ESKO, Minn.- Yellow is often a color associated with happiness, and today students at one local elementary school are celebrating kindness by wearing yellow, an idea inspired by a children’s book author.

Winterquist Elementary school in Esko decorated hallways and classrooms in the color yellow to get in the mood. Retiring kindergarten teacher Kari Knutson organized the special day after being inspired by the book titled Yellow written by Adam Peterson.

Knutson says, “I told the kids in my class, I said you know, you don’t always have to be best friends with everybody, but you always have to be kind. You know, I think that’s important and I think that’s a life lesson even adults can learn. You need to be kind to each other.”

Students Kindergarten through fifth grade took part in the campaign and were even given shirts that read ‘Kindness Begins With Me’, a lesson taught through the book.

A third grader Kendra Thompson says, “More people will like you and the world will be a better place. It’s super cool and all of the stuff is bright yellow.”

Another part of today’s activities was an aerial photo taken of the children spelling out ‘be kind’. Knutson says she has already noticed kindness spreading in the school and she is proud to see it.