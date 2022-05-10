A Hot Day? In Duluth?? Many Soak Up First 70-Degree Day of Year at Park Point Beach

DULUTH, Minn.- The summer-like day brought sunbathers, swimmers, surfers, and more to Park Point Beach Tuesday.

With no cool breeze and some playful waves, it was the perfect opportunity to cool off in the water — which was still a bit chilly here in May.

Some students say it was the perfect way to chill after the school year.

“Just finished finals week so it’s great to like have a nice day like this where you can just get outside and start summer right away,” said Adam Quick.

“I guess I really didn’t remember what it felt like to like be outside in 70 degrees but it’s definitely amazing,” his friend Gabe Otto said. “I’m excited for many more beach days this summer.”

This was Duluth’s first 70-degree day since October!