Depot Foundation Honors Contributions to Local Art, Community

This celebration was postponed from 2021, and officials say they couldn't let the opportunity to recognize local talent slip.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Depot Foundation honored some special people for their contributions to local arts, and the community as a whole.

The Depot Foundation Circle of Friends, Arts, and Culture Awards and Celebration was held at the St. Louis County Depot.

Recognition included a Lifetime Artist Award for Ann Aiko Bergeron, and a Community Enrichment Award for Lee Stuart, the former head of CHUM. The CHUM organization also received that award.

This celebration was postponed from 2021, and officials say they couldn’t let the opportunity to recognize local talent slip.

“It’s so important and especially right now after 2 years of a pandemic when nonprofit arts and culture organizations have been hit so hard, celebrating is a luxury,” said Jessica Lind Peterson, Development Director of the Depot Foundation.

“And so we’re going to do it tonight and we’re going to do it tonight and we’re going to honor them and say thank you thank you for all your hard work we made it through,” she said.

The event also featured performances from the Minnesota Ballet and the Duluth Playhouse’s show called “An Evening with Frog and Toad.”