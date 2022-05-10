Dream Come True: Evan Nelson Talks Taking Over Superior Boys Hockey Program

The Superior alum has been coaching in the Spartans program since 2009.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – This past weekend, Superior High School announced that Evan Nelson is taking over as head coach of the boys hockey team.

He’s got some big shoes to fill as he’ll take over for Jason Kalin. But he says an in-house hire is beneficial for the players and the program.

“It’s important for the kids, I think. It’s a big change, especially with the turnover that we have player-wise. The players that are coming back have a familiar face, actually a few familiar faces in the room,” Nelson said.

The Superior alum has been coaching in the Spartans program since 2009. He says the opportunity to coach against some of the top teams in the Northland is a dream come true.

“I don’t know if it’s really set in yet. I think it will set in once we get rolling in the fall. And then I’m sure there will be a little bit of a shock factor of it. There’s a lot of good coaches around the area so it’s a privilege to be in that same conversation. It’s not something that I’ll take lightly,” said Nelson.

Nelson takes over a Superior team that finished 7-16 last season, which included an appearance in the section championship game.