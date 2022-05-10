MSHSL Votes Against Sanctioning Boys High School Volleyball

BROOKYLN PARK, Minn. – Tuesday morning, the Minnesota State High School League voted against sanctioning high school boys volleyball as a varsity sport.

The final vote fell one short of approval. According to the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Twitter page, the issues ranged from season of play to concerns with Title IX violations, as well as the issue of costs for smaller schools. This is the third time that the bid has failed, despite support from more than 50 clubs throughout the state.