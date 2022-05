Prep Baseball: Esko, Cloquet Victorious at Home; Duluth East Drops Road Doubleheader

It was a good day on the diamond for the Eskomos and the Lumberjacks.

ESKO, Minn. – The Esko baseball team would score 10 runs in the fourth inning as they defeated Proctor 13-3 in five innings Tuesday afternoon.

In other prep baseball action, Cloquet held on for a home win over Grand Rapids 7-6 and Duluth East was swept in a road doubleheader against Bemidji 9-7 and 8-5.