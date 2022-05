Prep Girls Lacrosse: Duluth Earns Senior Night Win Over Grand Rapids/Greenway, Hermantown/Proctor Falls at Home

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth girls lacrosse team scored four unanswered goals in the final eight minutes as the Wolfpack defeated Grand Rapids/Greenway 11-10 Tuesday night at Ordean Stadium.

In other prep girls lacrosse action, Hermantown/Proctor dropped a home match to Forest Lake 20-1.