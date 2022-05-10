Sweet Treats for Wrenshall High School

DULUTH, Minn.- Tuesday, the Dairy Queen in Cloquet helped raise money for Wrenshall high school’s Spirit Night.

Customers who bought a sweet treat from the DQ tonight had 15 percent of their total at the cash register donated to the Wrenshall PIE fundraiser, and they also had the option to round up to add a few more cents to the donation, too.

Employees tell us nights like this are fun for them, because they know their business is helping give back to the community.

“Oh I love it, it is actually my favorite thing to do here. I love Spirit Nights. I am here every night of the Spirit Nights. It’s fun seeing people come and hang out.” says Head Manager of Cloquet Dairy Queen, Reanna Wangen.

To get your local school or business involved, just contact the Cloquet Dairy Queen for more information.