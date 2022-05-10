The Rambler Gearing Up for Food Truck Season

The food truck has incorporated some vegetarian options to their menu this season.

DULUTH, Minn.- Today is finally feeling more like May, and many Northlanders have been out and about, experiencing a little spring fever. Of course, one great way to enjoy the weather is grabbing a delicious meal from a local food truck and taking a seat outside.

The Rambler is one Northland staple, and today it was perched outside the rose garden in Duluth. Many hungry people came by today to enjoy some of their favorite items on the menu, as well as some new ones.

“All the events that are coming back, I think tourists will abound, so yeah we’re looking forward to the season, I think it’s going to be real busy,” says manager Matt McDonald, “It was a long winter and so our off season, we’re always hungry at the beginning to get out. It’s great, you know, all new bits, new jokes, new music, it rocks. ”

In addition to some fan favorites such as the mahi tacos and teriyaki pulled pork, the truck has added some new menu items to include some vegetarian options. To keep up with the Rambler’s whereabouts, check out their social media pages.