Vista Fleet Returns for 2022 Tourism Season

DULUTH, MN – The Vista Star has returned to the Duluth Harbor after spending the winter in Washburn Wisconsin. After undergoing a hull examination with the Coast Guard and getting a new paint job, the cruise vessel is ready for the summer tourism season. Vista Fleet is always trying to mix it up with different events, such as a Family Fun Cruise this year, but the beauty of seeing Duluth and the Lift Bridge never changes.

“Vista Fleet’s been around for 60 plus years and it is kind of the iconic thing to do. We’re the only cruise vessel in Duluth that can get you out on Lake Superior, that can get you out under the lift bridge, so that’s definitely something that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Vista Fleet general manager Collen Smith.

Vista Fleet’s sightseeing tours start this weekend with dinner cruises and other specialty events starting up later this month.