46th Grandma’s Marathon Surpasses 20,000 Racers

DULUTH, Minn. — With just 6 weeks left till the 46th annual Grandma’s Marathon, its crunch time to get the final pieces put together before thousands of racers take off on June 18th.

This year the race returned to full capacity and as of Wednesday morning, registration passed 20,000 racers which means it’s on track to being one of the largest Grandma’s races in history.

A modification that was created last year to accommodate covid, which was the post-race entertainment at Bayfront Festival Park, is returning due to its success and staff is anticipating a busy weekend.

“There’s only a couple hundred spots in total left in any of the three races and that’s exciting and when we hit a sellout, this will be the first time since 2016 that we can say all three races, all the events for the weekend are sold out for participants and so it’s going to be a big weekend and it’s going to be fun,” Zach Schneider, Director Of PR And Marketing for Grandma’s Marathon said.

Registration for the races is still open while spaces are, or until June 1st, whichever comes first, and Grandma’s is also looking for more volunteers to help out on race weekend.