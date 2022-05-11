Coffee Conversation: Saginaw Woman Discovers Hidden Talent To Draw

SAGINAW, Minn. – Imagine having a talent you never knew you were capable of until your adult years in life.

That’s exactly what happened to Barb Fremling who two years ago discovered she is a talented artist who can draw amazing portraits of dogs, cats and horses.

Click the video above to hear Barb’s story!

And if you’re interested in hiring Barb for a portrait of your own animal, send her an email: BarbaraFremling@gmail.com. Or you can find her on Facebook.