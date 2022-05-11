Italian American Club of Duluth Resume Events, Host Spaghetti Dinner

DULUTH, Minn. – Members of the Italian American Club of Duluth celebrated their first spaghetti dinner in three years Wednesday.

The event at American Legion Post 71 featured plenty of spaghetti, meatballs, and salad, as well as a cash raffle. People also had the chance to order out and take the dinner home with them.

“There’s some of the members of the club even that I haven’t seen in two years,” says club member Dave Campanario. “So it’s really nice to get back together. We’re all working together for it. We want everybody to support it and come down and visit for a minute if they can.”

Campanario adds this event is the first one they have been able to have since the pandemic began, and is thankful for the community for their continued support the past few years. “It’s phenomenal. What can you do without the support from the community? We’d be sitting here with nothing to do. Duluth is a wonderful place to live. Something comes up and people step up and say we’re going to help with that. It’s always been good.”

Their goal is to raise enough money so they can hand out three $1,500 scholarships and cover some of the club’s overall costs.